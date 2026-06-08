Florentino Pérez Makes Sharp Statement About Rival After Re-election

·4·Sport
Florentino Pérez Makes Sharp Statement About Rival After Re-election

The eagerly awaited leadership elections at Real Madrid, one of the most powerful clubs in Spanish and world football, have concluded. As expected, the incumbent president, the experienced and wise Florentino Pérez, celebrated another major victory in this political process that was the focus of attention for club members and fans.

According to official data, Pérez retained his position by securing 65% of the votes. His young and ambitious rival, entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme, managed to gather only 35% of the votes.

After the election results were officially announced, the new-old leader of Real Madrid held a press conference for media representatives. During the event, journalists asked Florentino Pérez about the resistance shown by his main rival, Riquelme, and his pre-election campaign.

Always distinguished by his calm yet sharp words, Pérez once again expressed a rather harsh and cold attitude towards his rival. “Was Riquelme a worthy opponent? I cannot comment on this, as I do not even know who he is,” the head of the “Royal Club” replied briefly and concisely.

Following this convincing victory, Florentino Pérez secured the right to serve as president of Real Madrid until 2030. It is worth noting that he has been continuously leading this majestic club since 2009, turning it into a living legend.

Before the elections, Enrique Riquelme had made grandiose promises that if he won, he would bring football star Erling Haaland to Madrid and appoint famous specialist Jürgen Klopp as head coach. However, representatives of both the Norwegian striker and the German manager later dismissed these reports as completely baseless.

Stay with us on Zamin pages to follow the new era beginning at Real Madrid under Florentino Pérez, the anticipated blockbuster transfers, and the hottest news about the club's life!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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