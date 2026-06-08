De la Fuente Responds to Clash Between Gavi and Rodri

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente responded to criticism surrounding Gavi, who clashed with Rodri during training. A video showing the Barcelona midfielder playing roughly against the Manchester City star spread widely on social media, causing concern among fans. According to Goal.com reports .

In the incident, Gavi stepped on his experienced teammate's foot, a situation that seemed to pose a serious injury risk for Rodri. However, the national team coach emphasized that he has no intention of changing the young talent's aggressive playing style and highly values his passion on the pitch.

At a press conference, Luis de la Fuente stated that this is part of football. "This is football, this is the training process. Players give their all and no one needs to apologize. Everything is fine. Gavi is full of zeal and enthusiasm. He needs to control himself, but I need Gavi exactly like this," the coach explained.

Rodri managed to continue training after the pain subsided, further justifying the coach's decision. The atmosphere within the team remains positive. Yeremy Pino joked about what Gavi brings to the squad, noting that his contagious energy and fighting spirit are very important for the team.