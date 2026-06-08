Pérez Wants to Sign Chelsea Star Enzo Fernández

·6·Sport
Pérez Wants to Sign Chelsea Star Enzo Fernández

A major and sensational deal is brewing in the European transfer market. Real Madrid president, the experienced and wise Florentino Pérez, is planning to bring Chelsea midfielder and World Cup winner Enzo Fernández to Madrid. The prestigious Transfer News Live publication, citing renowned insider and journalist Latigo Serrano, reports that the "Royal Club" boss aims to make the Argentine talent the centerpiece of his political and strategic presidential campaign.

The source emphasizes that Florentino Pérez views the transfer of the "aristocrats'" midfield general not just as a simple purchase, but as his "dream signing." The Madrid giant believes Enzo's playing style, vision, and high football IQ are perfect for making the midfield line even more complete and invincible. In fact, the skilled Argentine star has long occupied a top spot on the list of primary candidates for a move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 25-year-old talented footballer currently has a long-term contract with the London club, valid until 2032. However, due to Chelsea's unsuccessful and unstable recent seasons and their absence from European competitions, Fernández is seriously considering opening a new chapter in his career and moving to a more powerful club competing for trophies. The famous Transfermarkt portal currently values the midfielder's transfer fee at exactly 90 million euros.

Stay with us on Zamin pages to always follow the new "Galácticos" project at Real Madrid, the incredible contract Florentino Pérez is preparing for Enzo Fernández, and the hottest transfer news in European football!

Florentino PerezEnzo FernándezReal MadridChelseaSantiago Bernabéu
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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