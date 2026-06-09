Uzbekistan National Team Loses to Netherlands in Friendly Match (Video)

With just days remaining before the start of the World Cup overseas, the Uzbekistan national team faced one of Europe's most powerful giants, the Netherlands, in a historic and intense friendly match. Held at the luxurious Icahn Stadium in New York, USA, the "White Wolves" played courageously against world stars but ultimately lost by a narrow margin of 1:2.

As expected, the match began with intense attacks from both sides. In the 31st minute, our defender Jahongir O‘rozov was forced to foul an opposing attacker inside the penalty area, and the referee immediately awarded a penalty kick to Uzbekistan. Liverpool star Cody Gakpo stepped up and opened the scoring with a precise and powerful strike, putting the Europeans ahead. The first half ended with a slight advantage for our opponents.

However, in the second half, Fabio Cannavaro's pupils showed true character and took control of the game. A series of dangerous attacks soon paid off: experienced striker Igor Sergeyev capitalized on a misunderstanding and crude error between the opposing defenders, beating the goalkeeper to restore balance — 1:1! This goal brought genuine joy to the hundreds of compatriots in the stadium and millions of fans watching on screens.

Unfortunately, luck turned away from our players in the final minutes of this drama-filled match. During another Dutch attack, the referee awarded a controversial penalty to Uzbekistan's goal once again. Cody Gakpo stepped up to the spot and calmly completed his brace, scoring the winning goal for his team. Thus, the match ended 2:1 in favor of the European side. Despite the defeat, our compatriots proved they could put up a highly meaningful and combative performance against a top team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

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