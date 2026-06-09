Raul Jimenez Makes Surprise Return to Wolverhampton

·2·Sport
Raul Jimenez Makes Surprise Return to Wolverhampton

English club Wolverhampton announced the signing of Mexico national team striker Raul Jimenez. The 35-year-old experienced forward joined the squad as a free agent. Having previously ended his contract with Fulham, the footballer signed a two-year deal at Molineux Stadium. He will play alongside another veteran defender, Kieran Trippier. According to Goal.com reports .

According to the BBC, Raul Jimenez successfully passed his medical examination, and the contract includes an option to extend for another year. Wolverhampton was relegated from the English Premier League at the end of last season. Now, the club's management aims to return the team to the top division with the help of the Mexican striker. This transfer became the club's second major signing of the summer transfer window.

Raul Jimenez is no stranger to Wolverhampton fans. He played for the club from 2018 to 2023, scoring 57 goals in 166 matches. During that period, he was named the club's player of the year twice. Throughout his career, the footballer won the Spanish Super Cup with Atletico Madrid and became the Portuguese champion twice while playing for Benfica.

Currently, the striker is with the Mexico national team. He is preparing for the match against South Africa as part of the World Cup qualifiers. After the international tournament concludes, Jimenez will join the Wolverhampton squad and participate in the team's pre-season training.

WolverhamptonRaul JimenezTransferEnglandFootball
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