Sandro Advises Tottenham to Sign Manchester City Star Savinho

·4·Sport
Sandro Advises Tottenham to Sign Manchester City Star Savinho

Former Tottenham midfielder Sandro offered his recommendations to the club's management on strengthening the squad. According to the former Brazilian footballer, the London club should compete for Manchester City winger Savinho. Sandro believes the team under Roberto De Zerbi must reinforce the attacking line and central defense during the summer transfer window. This was reported by Goal.com report .

After taking charge of the team in March, Roberto De Zerbi successfully secured Premier League survival. Now, the Italian specialist faces the task of rebuilding the squad. In an interview with Stake, Sandro emphasized the high probability of key players like Richarlison and Cristian Romero leaving, highlighting the urgent need for dynamic players like Savinho.

Savinho has proven himself since joining Manchester City from Troyes. Previously, he attracted experts' attention by scoring 11 goals in 41 matches for Girona. Sandro believes the Brazilian winger's playing style fits Tottenham's traditions and can elevate the team's attacking philosophy to a new level.

Furthermore, Sandro urged the club's management to give Roberto De Zerbi time. He explained that successful projects require time, citing Pep Guardiola as an example. The upcoming summer transfer window will be crucial for Tottenham, as the team needs not only to attract new players but also to restore its attacking style of play.

TottenhamManchester CitySavinhoRoberto De ZerbiPremier League
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