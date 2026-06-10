Vincent Kompany changes his mind: Alphonso Davies could leave Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies' departure from Bayern Munich is becoming increasingly likely. According to Sport Bild, Saudi Arabian clubs have contacted the German record champions and the Canadian player regarding a transfer next summer. It is reported that discussions regarding potential transfer terms have taken place among club representatives in Munich. This is reported by Goal.com .

Although Davies extended his contract with Bayern until 2030 in early 2025, his future in Munich has recently been a subject of intense debate. The player's annual salary of 15 million euros and his recurring injuries have forced the management to consider selling the left-back.

Since suffering a serious knee injury in the spring of 2025, Alphonso Davies has struggled to regain his previous form. Due to recurring muscle injuries, he has been sidelined for long periods, and he is even expected to miss the World Cup with the Canadian national team due to his latest injury.

As a result, head coach Vincent Kompany has changed his mind. The coach, who previously supported Davies, has now made signing a new left-back a priority for the team. Bayern has indicated that they are open to negotiations if a suitable offer arrives.

The limitless financial resources of Saudi Arabian clubs could accelerate this transfer. However, it is unlikely that the 25-year-old player himself would agree to move to the Saudi Pro League, as he is still considered one of the best full-backs in the world.