Vincent Kompany changes his mind: Bayern is ready to sell Alphonso Davies

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Vincent Kompany changes his mind: Bayern is ready to sell Alphonso Davies

The likelihood of Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies leaving the club is increasing. According to Sport Bild, Saudi Arabian clubs have contacted the German record champions and the Canadian player regarding a summer transfer. It is reported that negotiations regarding potential transfer terms have taken place among club representatives in Munich. This is reported by Goal.com .

Although Davies extended his contract with the club in early 2025 until 2030, his future remains in doubt. The player's annual salary of 15 million euros and recurring injuries have forced the Bayern management to consider selling the left-back. After a severe knee injury in the spring of 2025, Davies has struggled to regain his form.

Due to recent muscle injuries, he has been sidelined for a long period and is even expected to miss the World Cup with the Canadian national team. For this reason, head coach Vincent Kompany has changed his decision. The coach, who previously strongly supported Davies and resisted signing a new defender, now considers strengthening this position a priority.

If a suitable offer arrives, Bayern is ready to negotiate. The unlimited financial resources of Saudi Arabian clubs could accelerate the deal. However, it is unlikely that the 25-year-old player himself would agree to move to the Saudi Pro League, as he is still considered one of the best full-backs in the world.

Bayern MunichAlphonso DaviesVincent KompanyTransfersFootball
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