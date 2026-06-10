Benfica confirms Mourinho's departure: Silva is the new coach

Lisbon's Benfica has announced the start of a new era at the "Estadio da Luz". The club has officially confirmed an agreement with Marco Silva for the head coach position. The former Fulham manager arrives in Lisbon to fill the vacancy left by Jose Mourinho following his return to Real Madrid. This is reported by Goal.com .

Marco Silva returns to his homeland after a successful five-year stint in the English Premier League. The Lisbon giants announced that they will sign a contract with the 48-year-old tactician until the end of the 2027-28 season, with an option to extend for another year. Silva gained significant reputation in England through his work with teams like Hull City, Watford, and Everton.

Silva's appointment coincides with the unexpected departure of Jose Mourinho. Real Madrid agreed to pay a €15 million release clause to Benfica to secure the services of "The Special One". Mourinho had taken charge of the team in September and quickly led them to the top of the league table with an unbeaten run.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez decided to bring Mourinho back to the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to restore the club's former glory. During his time in Madrid from 2010 to 2013, Jose Mourinho ended Barcelona's hegemony, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid also announced that they have parted ways with current coach Alvaro Arbeloa. The club management expressed gratitude to Arbeloa for his loyalty and professionalism. Now, a new Mourinho era begins in Madrid, while Benfica aims for new heights under Marco Silva.