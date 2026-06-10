Micah Richards: Jude Bellingham is England's best player

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Micah Richards: Jude Bellingham is England's best player

Former defender Micah Richards insisted that the debate over Jude Bellingham's place in the England squad should be put to rest. He called the Real Madrid midfielder a "true superstar." Although Thomas Tuchel stated that no one is guaranteed a starting spot, Richards noted that the 22-year-old remains the country's best player ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This is reported by Goal.com .

Speaking on "The Rest Is Football" podcast, Richards praised Bellingham's importance to the team. "When it comes to big games, Jude Bellingham — a Real Madrid star and Champions League winner — has always been the savior in tournaments where England struggled. He has the character to take responsibility. It shouldn't even be a discussion; he is the best and must be in the starting XI," said the former footballer.

Gary Lineker agreed, adding that to win major trophies, a team needs match-winners. However, competition has intensified under Thomas Tuchel. In particular, Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is seen as a serious candidate for the No. 10 position. Alan Shearer believes Tuchel is right to trust Rogers, who is currently in excellent form.

Nevertheless, Rogers himself speaks positively about his teammate Bellingham. He stated that Jude's desire to win is the strongest in the world and his character should not be misinterpreted. Tuchel, while praising Bellingham's determination, has repeatedly emphasized that the team system is superior to any individual star.

Jude BellinghamReal MadridEnglandThomas TuchelWorld Cup
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