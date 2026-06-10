Eldor Shomurodov: “We play on behalf of all Uzbekistan” (video)

Eldor Shomurodov, captain and one of the leaders of the Uzbekistan national team, shared his feelings, the atmosphere in the team, and expectations for fan support ahead of the World Cup.

Our national team is on the verge of participating in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in history. This is a major event awaited for years, not only by the players but by the entire country. Therefore, the mental state, preparation, and mood within the team are of particular interest to the fans.

Eldor Shomurodov emphasized that the team is in high spirits and ready for the major tournament. The captain noted that the players are full of emotions and happy that the long-awaited moments have finally arrived.

“Everything is going great, and we have plenty of emotions. We are all happy about this. Finally, the long-awaited moments have arrived. Our national team is ready for the World Cup!” said Shomurodov.

These words reflect the confidence and high morale within the national team. Participating in the World Cup for the first time is a great responsibility for the players, but also a source of immense pride. Especially for an experienced player like Eldor, this tournament is clearly one of the most important stages of his entire career.

Shomurodov noted that the team has also largely adapted to the time zone in America. He believes that the 10-day training camp held in New York helped the players adjust to the new conditions.

“We have adapted quite well to the American time zone, and our 10-day training in New York is proving useful,” said the national team captain.

In major tournaments like the World Cup, along with on-field preparation, adapting to the climate, time difference, travel fatigue, and daily routine is of great importance. In this regard, the national team's decision to arrive in the USA early and continue training there could be a significant factor.

Eldor Shomurodov said that participating in the World Cup is, first and foremost, a great source of pride. He emphasized that this is not just a personal achievement, but a historic event for the entire team and the country.

“First of all, this is a great source of pride. Not only for me, but for all the players. We are not participating on behalf of just one team, but on behalf of all of Uzbekistan. As I mentioned, this was a long-awaited dream,” said Shomurodov.

These words are very touching for every Uzbek fan. Because when the national team takes the field at the World Cup, it is no longer just a team of 11 players. It carries the dreams, hard work, trust, and pride of the entire nation.

For the Uzbekistan players, every match in this tournament will have historic significance. The first minute, the first goal, the first point, and every battle — all of these will be written into the history of Uzbek football. That is why the captain's words, “we are participating on behalf of all of Uzbekistan,” carry such great meaning.

Shomurodov asked fans to support the national team. He emphasized that the players will give their all on the pitch and try to make the people happy with their performance.

“Of course, we would ask for their support. God willing, we will make them happy through our game,” said our national team captain.

Fan support is crucial in such major tournaments. Especially for a team that has reached the World Cup for the first time, every kind word, every prayer, and every bit of trust provides strength. While the players face opponents on the pitch, the entire nation must stand behind them.

As one of the most experienced and leading players of the national team, Eldor Shomurodov feels a great responsibility. His role as captain is not limited to scoring goals or creating situations in the attack. He must inspire his teammates, lead them forward in difficult moments, and be a true leader on the pitch.

Strong opponents await Uzbekistan ahead. There will be no easy games at the World Cup. But the national team has reached this big stage with dreams, hard work, and a historic qualification. Now, the main task is to make the most of this opportunity.

One thing is clearly evident from Shomurodov's words: the team is going to this tournament not just to participate, but to show themselves, compete, and make the nation proud. Maintaining this mood on the pitch will be the most important issue.

There are only a few days left until the World Cup. The biggest dream of Uzbek football is coming true. Now, all attention is focused on the “White Wolves.” Our national team, led by Eldor Shomurodov, will take the field on behalf of all of Uzbekistan. And the fans expect one thing: fighting to the end, a courageous game, and football that comes from the heart.