Real Madrid reportedly offered €150 million for Michael Olise

·0·Sport
Real Madrid reportedly offered €150 million for Michael Olise

New details have emerged regarding Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez preparing a €150 million transfer bid for Bayern star Michael Olise. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed this information on his YouTube channel, stating that Pérez views the French forward as a star on the level of Cristiano Ronaldo. This is reported by Goal.com .

"I can say with full confidence that Florentino Pérez wanted to complete the Michael Olise transfer and that Real Madrid representatives have confirmed this," Romano emphasized. However, Bayern president Herbert Hainer immediately blocked any such attempts and firmly stated that there is no intention to sell the player.

Michael Olise is under contract with the Munich club until 2029 and is considered one of the team's untouchable players. Last season, he appeared in 52 matches and was directly involved in 53 goals (22 goals and 31 assists), contributing significantly to the team's success in domestic competitions.

After Bayern refused to negotiate, the "Royal Club" shifted its focus to Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez. Real Madrid also offered €150 million for the Argentine forward, but Atlético Madrid rejected the bid, pointing to the player's €500 million release clause.

Real MadridBayern MunichMichael OliseTransferFootball
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