€120 million per year: Real Madrid signs the biggest contract in football

If any club has been in the media spotlight ahead of the World Cup, it is undoubtedly Real Madrid. The "Royal Club" is preparing to announce another major update. With Florentino Perez remaining in the presidential chair, Jose Mourinho returning, and Ibrahima Konate expected to arrive as a free agent, the club is also reaching a new level financially. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

On Wednesday, President Perez announced an important agreement. Real Madrid has extended its contract with its long-term partner, adidas, until at least 2034. According to the "As" newspaper, this deal will bring the Madrid club €120 million per year. Perez called it "the most important contract in football history."

The club's management stated that these funds will help finance one of the most successful periods in the last thirty years. adidas CEO Björn Gulden also expressed his pride in one of the longest and most successful partnerships in the sports world.

In addition, Real Madrid has extended its contract with its main sponsor, Emirates, until 2031. This agreement will increase sponsorship revenue from €70–80 million to €100 million per year. Emirates will also become the main sponsor of the club's basketball division.

In the transfer market, there are rumors of a €150 million bid for Julian Alvarez, although some sources suggest this amount is intended for Bayern member Michael Olise. Regardless, Real Madrid continues to strengthen both financially and in terms of its squad ahead of the new season.