Will Vitinha and Joao Neves join Real Madrid? Jorge Mendes responds

PSG stars Vitinha and Joao Neves remain at the center of rumors ahead of the summer transfer window. Reports suggest that Real Madrid is closely monitoring the Portuguese duo. However, renowned agent Jorge Mendes has clarified all questions regarding his clients' futures. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Vitinha and Neves have become integral parts of Luis Enrique's tactical setup. In particular, Vitinha has established himself as one of the most consistent midfielders in Europe, making 50 appearances across all competitions last season. 21-year-old Joao Neves has also become a key asset for the Parisian club, winning over fans with his productive performances.

Despite reports linking them to the Santiago Bernabeu, Mendes dismissed the summer transfer rumors. In an interview with Fabrizio Romano, the agent emphasized that the French champions have no intention of selling their leaders. "Vitinha and Joao were never an option for anyone. They are non-transferable for PSG and are very happy in Paris," Mendes said.

Although Real Madrid's management aims to strengthen the squad with young and talented midfielders, PSG's leadership considers these two players "untouchable." The club has stated that even record-breaking sums would not be enough to sell the Portuguese internationals.

Now, the focus shifts from the transfer market to international duty. Both players are expected to play crucial roles for Roberto Martinez's Portugal national team at the World Cup. Notably, Portugal will face DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia in the group stage.