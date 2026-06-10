Jamie Carragher: Jude Bellingham could be on the bench for the 2026 World Cup

Former England defender Jamie Carragher has made a surprising prediction. He believes that Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham could lose his starting spot in the upcoming World Cup to Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers. Carragher noted that such a decision would cause a major stir during the tournament. This is reported by Goal.com .

Speaking on The Overlap's "Stick to Football" podcast, Carragher said that Thomas Tuchel currently prefers Rogers for the number 10 position. The expert believes that Bellingham's injury history and physical condition have diminished his chances. Rogers, meanwhile, has played in all qualifying matches, earning the coach's trust.

"I don't believe Jude Bellingham will start in the first game. He hasn't had a great season due to injuries. The relationship between Thomas Tuchel and Bellingham will be in the media spotlight all summer. If he doesn't make the starting XI, it will become a real media circus," says Carragher.

Meanwhile, debates among other experts have also intensified. While Micah Richards emphasized that a superstar like Bellingham must play regardless, Gary Neville expressed concern over the manager leaving out talents like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer.

Carragher predicts that Rogers will start the tournament, but by the third group stage match, Bellingham could reclaim his spot through his experience and skill. For now, Thomas Tuchel's final decision is expected to determine the fate of the England national team in the championship.