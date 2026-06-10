Roberto De Zerbi eyes multiple players for Tottenham

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Roberto De Zerbi eyes multiple players for Tottenham

Roberto De Zerbi is active in the transfer market to reshape the Tottenham squad, but the transfer of Moise Kean may not be as easy as many think. Although reports have circulated about the former Everton striker returning to the English Premier League, a close friend of the coach has expressed doubts about the deal. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Former Italy goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano noted that he has a close relationship with Roberto De Zerbi and that the coach has spoken to him about many players he likes, but Kean's name was not mentioned among them. In an interview with Radio Firenze Viola, Viviano said: "I don't really believe in the Tottenham option. De Zerbi has told me about many players, but he didn't say anything about Moise."

Currently, competition in Tottenham's attacking line is very strong. For a new striker to arrive, the team would first need to sell one of its players, such as Randal Kolo Muani, Richarlison, or Dominic Solanke. Kolo Muani was on loan from Paris Saint-Germain and his term is ending, but the fate of the other strikers is still unclear.

Moise Kean managed to score 8 goals in 26 Serie A matches this season. Although this figure is not consistent, his 25 goals in 44 matches last season indicate his high potential. Given that Tottenham scored only 48 goals last season and narrowly avoided relegation, it is clear the team needs new blood.

TottenhamRoberto De ZerbiMoise KeanTransfersPremier League
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