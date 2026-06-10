Sebastian Kehl rejects Tottenham offer

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Sebastian Kehl rejects Tottenham offer

Premier League side Tottenham has hit a major roadblock in its search for a new sporting director. Former Borussia Dortmund executive Sebastian Kehl has declined to join the London club following negotiations. Despite the German specialist visiting London in person, no agreement was reached, according to Goal.com. reports.

According to Sky, the parties could not reach an agreement on the club's future strategic direction. The 46-year-old Kehl stated that he could not align with the management regarding the long-term vision of the Tottenham project and the distribution of powers within the management system. This situation has caused an unexpected turn in the London club's hierarchy.

According to reports, one of the main reasons for the breakdown in negotiations was the issue of powers related to head coach Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian specialist demands significant influence over transfers and the sporting structure. Kehl, who was accustomed to great autonomy within the Borussia Dortmund system, did not agree to such a working arrangement.

Currently, Johan Lange continues to lead the Tottenham sports department. According to the initial plan, Kehl and Lange were supposed to work as a tandem to return the club to the top of the Premier League. Now, Lange will continue to work independently with the coaching staff on summer transfers.

According to Bild, several other European giants are interested in Sebastian Kehl. His successful tenure at Dortmund and experience in building competitive squads remain an attractive option for many clubs. Tottenham is now forced to consider new candidates to strengthen its sports department.

TottenhamSebastian KehlPremier LeagueBorussia DortmundFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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