Chelsea parts ways with Michael Olise's brother

·0·Sport
Chelsea parts ways with Michael Olise's brother

While Michael Olise continues to shine for Bayern Munich and the France national team, his brother Richard Olise has been forced to find a new club. Chelsea officially confirmed the departure of the 20-year-old defender as part of structural changes in the academy. This brings an end to his 11-year tenure at Stamford Bridge, reports Goal.com reports .

The West London club announced its retained and released list for the upcoming season. Richard Olise was one of four academy graduates to be released. He joined the famous Cobham academy at the age of nine and progressed through the youth ranks with high expectations.

Despite showing great potential throughout his decade-long tenure, the defender was unable to break into the first team. While his brother is becoming a European star at Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich, Richard's path at Chelsea was limited under a succession of managers.

The closest Richard Olise came to the first team was being named on the bench for a Conference League match during the 2024-25 season. However, he did not feature and left the club without playing a single official minute. Along with him, youngsters like Brodi Hughes, Sam Rak-Sakyi, and Jimi Tauriainen also departed.

Now a free agent, the former Chelsea player is looking for a new club. Having trained in an elite environment for 11 years, Olise is considered to have a solid technical foundation to make his professional debut and emulate his brother's successful path.

ChelseaRichard OliseBayern MunichTransferPremier League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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