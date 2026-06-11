Kazakhstani MPs to support Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup

As the intense and thrilling matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup kick off across the ocean, interest in this prestigious tournament has reached a fever pitch not only in our country but also in neighboring nations. In particular, deputies of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the brotherly Republic of Kazakhstan have shared their sincere thoughts on the current Mundial, revealing which national teams they are rooting for in this historic competition.

The choices of the people's representatives are diverse, with fans of world football giants like Spain, Argentina, and the Netherlands among them. However, the most delightful and noteworthy aspect is that the majority of Kazakhstani deputies proudly emphasized that they will be wholeheartedly supporting our beloved Uzbekistan national team at the 2026 World Cup, standing with the "White Wolves" on the green pitch.

The thoughts and sincere wishes expressed by Kazakhstani politicians and members of parliament ahead of the World Cup are as follows:

Those who favor world giants

Samat Nurtaza: > "I have been fascinated by the Netherlands national team since my childhood and have been a fan ever since. Although they have lacked luck in World Cup finals and have yet to lift the gold trophy, I remain their loyal supporter."

Magerram Magerramov: > "I have been following the World Cups continuously for many years, ever since the distant 1982 tournament. Since that time, the Spain national team has held a special place in my heart. Therefore, I sincerely believe that the 'La Roja' will ascend to the championship podium in this tournament."

Nikita Shatalov: > "Historically and traditionally, we have been fans of the beautiful game played by Spain and the reigning champions, Argentina. Of course, we will follow the matches across the ocean consistently, but we plan to watch the games even more closely once the intense knockout stages begin."

Those who consider Uzbekistan their sole pride

Yerlan Sairov: > "The national teams of Uzbekistan and Turkey, who are our blood brothers, are participating in this World Cup. Throughout the tournament, we will wholeheartedly support the representatives of these two brotherly nations and expect high results from them."

Jiguli Dayrabayev: > "The honor of the Asian continent is being defended primarily by our closest neighbors and brothers — the footballers of Uzbekistan. I will support the Uzbekistan national team with all my heart in this World Cup and wish them victory."

Yerkin Abil: > "To be honest, I am not a die-hard football fan and do not follow this sport constantly. However, in this historic tournament, as a neighbor, I fully support the Uzbekistan national team."

Aydarbek Xojanazarov: > "I will definitely watch this long-awaited World Cup with great interest. I wish the Uzbekistan national team luck. As is being actively discussed on Twitter and social media, they have very talented young players with a great future, such as Abdukodir Khusanov. Today, Khusanov is a true source of pride not only for the Uzbek people but for the entire Central Asian region." I would also like to highlight the Portugal national team. This is because the famous and beloved Cristiano Ronaldo plays there. Through his hard work, he is a huge source of motivation and strength for young people all over the world. Taking this opportunity, I recommend everyone to watch beautiful football and, of course, stay active in sports."

The historic challenge awaiting our representatives

It is worth noting that the beloved Uzbekistan national team, which has qualified for the final stage for the first time in its history, has been placed in the highly competitive and prestigious "Group K" alongside the teams of Colombia, Portugal, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The students of the legendary Italian expert and our team's head coach, Fabio Cannavaro, will play their first historic and thrilling match of the World Cup on June 18 of this year on the green fields of Mexico, one of the host nations, against one of the most powerful opponents in the group — the famous South American team, Colombia. We wish our representatives, whom the entire Central Asian people are supporting with their hearts, great victories in this responsible match!

Follow the first historic steps of our national team at the World Cup, the hot performances of Abdukodir Khusanov and Eldor Shomurodov, Fabio Cannavaro's mysterious tactics, and all the exclusive, sensational news of the Mundial with us on the Zamin page!