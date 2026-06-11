As the season in European football draws to a close and the transfer window approaches, a period of real upheaval has begun. Specifically, Manchester City, the most dominant force in English and world football in recent years, has finalized organizational matters regarding several key players whose contracts expired following the 2025/2026 season. This has created significant financial breathing room in the club's annual wage bill.

According to the latest data from the official Premier League (PL) registry, two true legends who left an indelible mark on the club's modern history and were central figures in winning numerous trophies are departing. Experts believe this loss could signal the end of Manchester City's long-standing historical dominance and hegemony in domestic competitions, particularly in England.

It is expected that not only high-level, experienced stars from the first team will leave, but also two promising young talents from the Manchester club's system. The club's new sporting director, Hugo Viana, and the management have thoroughly reviewed the future prospects and tactical plans for all players with expiring contracts. According to the final conclusions, a total of four players will officially leave the Etihad Stadium this summer transfer window.

Following official confirmation from the Premier League, Manchester City has submitted all necessary legal and official documents to the PL headquarters regarding the farewell to Portuguese virtuoso Bernardo Silva and one of English football's most reliable defenders, John Stones, whose contracts expire on June 30th of this year. Both stars have decided to turn a new page in their careers.

Additionally, Ezra Carrington and Ashton Muir, who have been playing under professional contracts within the club's academy and youth teams while striving to establish themselves in senior football, will also bid farewell to Manchester this summer to join other clubs. We shall see how this major clear-out and squad renewal will affect Enzo Maresca's team next season.

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