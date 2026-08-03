Toni Kroos Reacts to Viral Fake Quotes About Rodri

·22·Sport
Toni Kroos Reacts to Viral Fake Quotes About Rodri

Widely circulated reports on social media claiming that Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos will come out of retirement to play alongside Rodri are completely untrue. In recent days, internet pages have been fiercely discussing statements attributed to the former German midfielder, suggesting he was ready to return to football if the Manchester City star moved to the Madrid club. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Defensa Central, fake quotes attributed to Kroos gathered millions of views in a short time. These fabricated statements claimed that Toni was so impressed by Rodri's potential transfer to the Madrid team that he was considering a return to the pitch.

Fake Quotes and Their Content

The viral reports stated that Kroos would supposedly be forced to come out of retirement just to play alongside a player like Rodri, and that he could even learn the secrets of being a complete midfielder from him. The claims also suggested that if Rodri and Bernardo Silva moved to Madrid, part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City philosophy would be transferred to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Furthermore, purported thoughts from Toni Kroos regarding the transfer value of the Ballon d'Or winner and world champion were cited, claiming it was impossible to negotiate over players of such caliber. However, it turned out that all these statements were completely fabricated by internet users.

Kroos's Response on Instagram

The player himself put an end to this hype. Toni Kroos left a comment on one of the fake quotes attributed to him on his official Instagram page, clarifying the truth.

In his official response, he wrote the following:

  • I never said this... but I still liked it.
Thus, the former German footballer reacted humorously to such reports, confirming once again that he has no intention of returning to the pitch. Although the circulating statements turned out to be fake, the idea of talented creators like Kroos and Rodri playing in the same team continues to spark massive interest in the football community.

Toni KroosRodriReal MadridManchester CityTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Yan Diomande's transfer to Real Madrid stalled due to agent disputeYan Diomande's transfer to Real Madrid stalled due to agent disputeToday, 01:20Gvardiol Reacts to Bernardo Silva Joining Real MadridGvardiol Reacts to Bernardo Silva Joining Real MadridToday, 00:57Barcelona Door Closed for Julian Alvarez: Two Paths AheadBarcelona Door Closed for Julian Alvarez: Two Paths AheadYesterday, 23:58Federico Chiesa has decided to stay at Liverpool and fight for his placeFederico Chiesa has decided to stay at Liverpool and fight for his placeYesterday, 23:53Mohamed Salah could continue his career in SpainMohamed Salah could continue his career in SpainYesterday, 23:31Joan García refuses to get a tattoo and answers transfer questionsJoan García refuses to get a tattoo and answers transfer questionsYesterday, 23:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'