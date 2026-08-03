Toni Kroos Reacts to Viral Fake Quotes About Rodri

Widely circulated reports on social media claiming that Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos will come out of retirement to play alongside Rodri are completely untrue. In recent days, internet pages have been fiercely discussing statements attributed to the former German midfielder, suggesting he was ready to return to football if the Manchester City star moved to the Madrid club. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Defensa Central, fake quotes attributed to Kroos gathered millions of views in a short time. These fabricated statements claimed that Toni was so impressed by Rodri's potential transfer to the Madrid team that he was considering a return to the pitch.

Fake Quotes and Their Content

The viral reports stated that Kroos would supposedly be forced to come out of retirement just to play alongside a player like Rodri, and that he could even learn the secrets of being a complete midfielder from him. The claims also suggested that if Rodri and Bernardo Silva moved to Madrid, part of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City philosophy would be transferred to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

Furthermore, purported thoughts from Toni Kroos regarding the transfer value of the Ballon d'Or winner and world champion were cited, claiming it was impossible to negotiate over players of such caliber. However, it turned out that all these statements were completely fabricated by internet users.

Kroos's Response on Instagram

The player himself put an end to this hype. Toni Kroos left a comment on one of the fake quotes attributed to him on his official Instagram page, clarifying the truth.

In his official response, he wrote the following:

I never said this... but I still liked it.

Thus, the former German footballer reacted humorously to such reports, confirming once again that he has no intention of returning to the pitch. Although the circulating statements turned out to be fake, the idea of talented creators like Kroos and Rodri playing in the same team continues to spark massive interest in the football community.