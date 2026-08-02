Federico Chiesa has decided to stay at Liverpool and fight for his place

·28·Sport
Federico Chiesa has decided to stay at Liverpool and fight for his place

Italian forward Federico Chiesa is firmly determined to defend the colors of Liverpool next season and fight for his place in the team. Football-italia reported this, stating that the plans of other clubs claiming the player have fallen through. Goal.com reports this.

In recent weeks, the press has widely circulated rumors that the experienced winger could move to Atletico Madrid or return to Serie A. However, the player himself preferred to stay at Anfield and prove his worth under the new head coach.

New coach and new opportunities

As known, Chiesa, who joined Liverpool in August 2024, failed to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup during his first months. However, the coaching staff change and the appointment of a new specialist at the club changed the player's fate for the better.

Following Saturday's 4:2 victory over Sunderland, Federico shared his thoughts on his future with the press. According to him, he is happy at Liverpool and his full focus is on this club.

Tactical changes and a new position

According to Football-italia, the head coach is implementing a high-pressing and intense tactical style in the team. In the match against Sunderland, the coach unexpectedly fielded Chiesa not on his usual wing, but as a central striker.

  • The player noted that throughout his career he has mostly played on the wing.
  • He expressed his readiness to fulfill the new coach's demands.
  • Chiesa stated that he will give his all for the team's goals this season.

This transfer saga, which attracted the attention of Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone and other European giants, has come to an end. Chiesa is preparing to stay at the English club and showcase his high level once again.

Federico ChiesaLiverpoolAtletico MadridSerie AFootball News
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