Barcelona Door Closed for Julian Alvarez: Two Paths Ahead

·85·Sport
Barcelona Door Closed for Julian Alvarez: Two Paths Ahead

Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez is forced to make a sharp turn in his career, as the Madrid club's management has strictly opposed the player moving to the main rival in the Spanish championship. Despite the World Cup champion's desire to play for the Catalan club, the Atletico board prefers not to strengthen its direct rival and completely blocked this transfer, Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, for the Catalan club to sign the Argentine forward, it must pay the 500 million euro release clause specified in his contract. For Barcelona, currently experiencing financial difficulties, this amount is completely unrealistic and an unfulfillable condition.

International Options and Difficult Situation at the Club

Thus, after the possibility of moving to the Catalan club disappeared, the player has only two serious paths left. Options of staying for another season in the team led by Diego Simeone or transferring to one of the top clubs outside Spain are being discussed.

Atletico Madrid is ready to consider offers from abroad to prevent potential cold relations within the club. However, the player himself does not want to leave Spain because he has adapted to life in Madrid, which further complicates negotiations.

Contenders and Changes in the Transfer Market

Currently, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are indicated as the main contenders for the striker. Nevertheless, both teams' transfer market priorities and financial plans make this move difficult.

Paris Saint-Germain management is currently focused on other priority targets in the Spanish market and has achieved serious success in the transfer of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, so it is unlikely to turn its attention to Julian Alvarez a second time.

Arsenal, in turn, is busy implementing other major transfer plans under Mikel Arteta. Since the Londoners could spend over 100 million pounds sterling for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, it is clear they cannot finance the Julian Alvarez transfer at the same time.

Julian AlvarezAtletico MadridBarcelonaLa LigaTransfers
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