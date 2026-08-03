Gvardiol Reacts to Bernardo Silva Joining Real Madrid

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol has shared his thoughts on midfielder Bernardo Silva leaving the team and moving to the Spanish capital. According to Goal.com, the experienced Portuguese footballer joined Real Madrid as a free agent upon the expiration of his contract. This is reported by Goal.com .

Silva, one of the main heroes of the successes under Pep Guardiola, decided to open a new chapter in his career. Meanwhile, the Royal Club underwent coaching staff changes this summer, with Jose Mourinho taking charge of the team.

Bernardo Silva's Return to Spain and Transfer Details

In an interview with The Athletic, Josko Gvardiol emphasized that he regrets his close friend's departure but respects his choice. According to Gvardiol, Bernardo had long dreamed of returning to Spain, and it is an environment where he has a special place.

For Madrid, this transfer was a huge victory in the transfer market. This is because giant clubs like Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were also competing for the Portuguese player. Nevertheless, Los Blancos managed to secure his signature.

A New Era Begins at Manchester City and Real Madrid

Real Madrid was active in the summer transfer window, signing Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate in addition to Silva. Arriving as a free agent, the experienced midfielder allowed the club to save financial resources for other purposes.

In turn, Manchester City is also going through a transition period after the Guardiola era. Enzo Maresca took over the team management and is continuing pre-season preparations. Despite the defeat in the opening test match against Inter, the coach's tactics are inspiring optimism among the players.

Additionally, the captaincy issue remains relevant for the Citizens. According to Gvardiol, Ruben Dias is expected to fully take over the captaincy duties in the future as one of the team's main leaders.