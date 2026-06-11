Mehdi Taremi expresses concern over tense atmosphere at 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, kicking off today on the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is at the center of global sporting attention not only for its intense matches but also for the political and organizational controversies surrounding it. Ahead of the tournament, a statement from the Iranian national team—one of Asia's strongest contenders—and its star striker, the experienced Mehdi Taremi, has sparked significant debate among fans. The top forward emphasized that the general situation and mood surrounding this World Cup have become extremely tense.

For context, the Iranian national team will compete for a playoff spot in the group stage against tough opponents: New Zealand from Oceania, European giant Belgium, and the fierce African representative, Egypt.

Mehdi Taremi, an Iranian football legend with extensive experience in major tournaments, shared his initial impressions from overseas with the media, describing the difference from previous competitions as follows:

“I have been fortunate enough to participate in the final stages of three World Cups during my career. Usually, there is a unique tradition at major football festivals: the moment you step off the plane and set foot on the host country's soil, you are enveloped in a wonderful, friendly atmosphere, high spirits, and a spirit of endless hospitality. One feels as if they have arrived at a true football carnival.” “However, unfortunately, I am not experiencing such pleasant and warm feelings at this World Cup at all. It is hard not to notice that the general situation and atmosphere surrounding this tournament are extremely sharp and tense. Frankly, unpleasant actions such as delaying or outright denying visas to certain athletes are inevitably having a negative impact on the teams' morale. Perhaps this is just my personal impression and view, but that is the reality,” the striker said.

It is worth noting that Mehdi Taremi's alarming statement is not unfounded. Previously, official reports circulated that the US government had denied entry visas to a portion of the Iranian national team's official delegation, including technical staff and officials. The Iranian football leadership responded quickly to this unpleasant situation with a sharp statement:

“The United States is grossly violating the international rules set by FIFA and its official obligations as the host of this prestigious tournament. This is nothing more than interference in the sports arena based on purely political views and interests,” the official statement read.

Despite these organizational and political problems, millions of football fans hope that pure and beautiful football will prevail on the pitch and that sport will rise above all disagreements. We also wish the Iranian national team, representing the Asian continent, the best of luck in the upcoming intense matches.

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