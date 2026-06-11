As the football festival, long-awaited by millions across the ocean, kicks off, the events surrounding the Uzbekistan national team have become a focal point not only for the sports community but also for the country's leadership and diplomats. The unpleasant incident that occurred before the friendly match between Uzbekistan and the Netherlands (1:2) in New York, which was marked by our representatives' intense struggle, has reached a new level. The fact that our representatives were subjected to heightened and excessive scrutiny by local security personnel upon landing at the airport has been placed under strict oversight by our country's diplomats.

It has been revealed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan has issued an official statement regarding this situation and requested an explanation from the US. This was officially announced by MFA spokesperson Omonulla Fayziev in a special statement for media representatives.

The ministry representative emphasized that our state protects the rights and international standing of its citizens at the highest level, especially those of the national team players and coaching staff who have traveled to defend the honor of our country at the historic World Cup.

“The Consulate General of the Republic of Uzbekistan in New York immediately took action regarding this situation of heightened control and inspection. Official appeals were sent through diplomatic channels to the relevant US government agencies and security services. At the moment, a detailed and official explanation has been demanded to understand the true reasons for this process,” clarified Omonulla Fayziev.

It is worth noting that earlier, national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro, in comments to the Italian press, called for calm among fans, stating that such scrutiny is one of the standard international security measures typical of US airports. Nevertheless, our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has demonstrated in practice that it does not ignore every step of its heroes abroad and provides diplomatic support. Naturally, this provides additional encouragement and strength to the 'White Wolves' ahead of the Mundial.

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