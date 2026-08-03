In the Ministry of Justice, the 46-hour process was reduced to 2 hours

The Ministry of Justice announced important results for the first half of 2026 regarding the digitalization of public services, expert review of legal documents, and the acceleration of internal processes. One of the most drastic changes is that the time required to prepare a legal conclusion has been reduced from 46 hours to just 2 hours.

The Ministry was also specially recognized within the framework of the "Quality State Governance" program. According to the presidential press service, the activities of 40 republican agencies were evaluated in January–April, and the Ministry of Justice was recognized as the most exemplary ministry in implementing the "Uzbekistan — 2030" strategy.

Birth certificates are being processed without human participation

During the reporting period, the process of issuing birth certificates was fully automated. In other words, data is verified through relevant electronic systems, and the service is provided online without the direct intervention of an employee.

This mechanism serves to reduce citizens going from agency to agency, submitting document copies, and waiting in lines. At the same time, due to the reduction of the human factor, the risk of errors and excessive bureaucratic procedures also decreases.

The number of services provided through Public Services Centers has reached 592. The presidential press service previously reported that 380 services have been fully digitized across the Ministry of Justice's 30 platforms, and access to more than 780 services has been made available online. Across the republic, 208 Public Services Centers are operating on a single standard basis.

Services that do not require visiting a notary have increased

The number of online notary services and mediation agreements increased fourfold during the reporting period. This indicates an expansion of the opportunity to carry out certain legal actions remotely, without personally visiting a notary office.

The integration level of the "E-notarius" system with government agencies' databases has reached 95 percent. As a result, instead of requesting necessary information from the citizen themselves, notaries can obtain it through interagency electronic cooperation.

Previous data from the ministry also noted that online notarial acts increased fourfold in a year, reaching nearly 300 thousand.

229 corruption factors found in 1,700 projects

In the first half of 2026, justice bodies conducted anti-corruption expertise on 1,700 draft regulatory legal documents. During the inspections, 229 corruption factors were identified.

Simply put, this means that for every 100 reviewed drafts, there are nearly 13.5 risk factors. However, this does not mean that 13.5 percent of the documents had flaws: multiple corruption factors can be identified in a single draft.

Such expertise aims to eliminate norms that grant excessively broad powers to an official, leave decision-making criteria vague, or create excessive licensing procedures before the document is adopted.

The number of registered legal documents increased by 21 percent

In the half-year, 840 regulatory legal documents were registered by the state. This is 21 percent more compared to the same period last year.

Based on this, it can be said that approximately 694 documents were registered in the previous corresponding period. Thus, the indicator increased by nearly 146 documents within a year.

The volume of state registration of departmental regulatory legal documents increased by 1.5 times. Such registration is necessary to check the compliance of documents with laws having higher legal force and to ensure legality.

46-hour work is now completed in 2 hours

One of the most impressive results in the report is related to the speed of issuing legal conclusions in legal service centers.

The process, which previously took an average of 46 hours, has now been reduced to 2 hours. This means:

44 hours of time saved;

the process has accelerated by nearly 23 times;

the time spent has decreased by 95.7 percent.

At the board meeting held following the results of 2025, it was reported that this indicator had been reduced to 5 hours, shortening it by 41 hours compared to the previous period. The new result shows that the process has accelerated by another three hours.

Internal bureaucracy accelerated by 45 percent

Internal coordination, document flow, and management processes within the ministry system were also revised. As a result, bureaucratic processes were accelerated by 45 percent.

Execution discipline reached 99.59 percent. This indicator is only 0.41 percentage points short of 100 percent.

Official data shows that in January and April 2026, all tasks assigned to the ministry regarding documents of the President and the Government were fulfilled.

The number of lawyers increased by nearly 43 percent

Significant changes were also recorded in the sphere of legal assistance. The volume of free legal aid services reached 80 thousand per year.

The number of lawyers per 100,000 population increased from 14 to 20. This means an increase of 6 or nearly 42.9 percent.

The increase in the number of lawyers expands citizens' access to professional legal protection. However, not only the total number remains important here, but also the equitable distribution of lawyers across regions, as well as the price and quality of services.

What change is there for the citizen behind the numbers?

The technical indicators in the report should yield several practical results in the lives of citizens:

Direction Result for the citizen Automation of services Fewer documents and visits Online notariate Remote legal action Prompt legal conclusion Decision-making waiting time is reduced Anti-corruption expertise Vague and risky norms are reduced Increase in the number of lawyers Accessing legal aid becomes easier Interagency integration Submitting the same information repeatedly is reduced

However, the real effectiveness of digitalization is evaluated not only by the number of platforms, but by whether a citizen can get a service on the first try, the uninterrupted operation of systems, and the prompt resolution of complaints.

Next tasks outlined

At the end of the expanded board meeting, along with the achieved results, remaining shortcomings in the system were also discussed. Those responsible were given tasks to further simplify public services, cancel redundant requirements, and ensure the stable operation of digital platforms.

The indicators achieved by the Ministry of Justice demonstrate reforms in a state agency through numbers. Now the main criterion is how much the process reduced from 46 hours to 2 hours and the hundreds of online services affect an ordinary citizen's time, expenses, and trust in agencies.

Have you noticed that speed and convenience have truly increased in the public services you use? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!