Water to be cut off for 24 hours in Tashkent: 33 thousand people affected

Drinking water supply will be temporarily suspended for 24 hours in certain areas of Tashkent. The outage will begin at 10:00 on August 3 and last until 10:00 on August 4.

Scheduled preventive maintenance will affect 22 makhallas, 884 multi-story buildings, and over 7,000 private households. Utility services are asking residents to stock up on the necessary amount of drinking water in advance.

Why is the drinking water being shut off for 24 hours?

Preventive work will be carried out at a water distribution facility located in the Mirzo Ulugbek district. Specialists plan to replace five major mainline valves in the network with new ones.

Of these:

two have a diameter of 1,200 millimeters;

three have a diameter of 800 millimeters.

The new equipment is expected to help normalize pressure in the water networks, evenly distribute drinking water to the regions, and increase system reliability. It is also intended to reduce electricity consumption during the operation of the facility.

Why are 24 hours required for the work?

According to official information, the repair process is divided into three main stages. Eight hours have been allocated for each stage.

Work stage Allocated time Shutting off water and draining the networks 8 hours Replacing five mainline valves 8 hours Filling pipes and restoring water supply 8 hours

Water cannot be sent into the pipes at high pressure all at once. Therefore, the system will be filled gradually and the hydrodynamic regime will be normalized. Additional time is also required to fully and safely restore the supply.

Starting the work at 10:00 is no coincidence either. This time was chosen so that residents could use drinking water during the morning hours when consumption is high.

How many residents will be affected by the water outage?

Preventive measures will cover a large area of the capital. According to official estimates, the temporary outage will affect the following consumers:

22 makhallas;

884 multi-story buildings;

7,006 private households;

242 state and social sector institutions;

33,017 residents.

A detailed list of makhallas and addresses where the water will be cut off has been published on the official page of the "Toshkent shahar suv ta’minoti" (Tashkent City Water Supply) company.

Water will be delivered by special vehicles

Special water tanker trucks will be deployed to the makhallas temporarily cut off from the centralized water supply.

Such vehicles will deliver drinking water not only to residential areas but also to state and social institutions left without water. City services are keeping the progress of the work under special control.

However, despite the arrival of special vehicles, residents are advised to prepare water for their needs in advance. It is especially important to have the necessary reserves in households with young children, the elderly, and the sick.

How is it best to store water?

Based on a 24-hour requirement, residents are advised to collect water intended for drinking and cooking in clean, sealable containers.

It is also advisable to:

store drinking water and water for household needs separately;

tightly close all faucets;

let the water run for a few seconds when it is turned back on;

avoid collecting excessive reserves that could cause shortages for other residents.

After the supply is restored, water pressure in some high-rise buildings may return to normal gradually rather than all at once.

Where to contact if a problem arises?

The central helpline number of "Toshkent shahar suv ta’minoti" is 78 150-69-66. The Mirzo Ulugbek district department can be contacted at 93 450-00-00.

Utility services emphasize that preventive work is necessary to prevent major accidents and prolonged water outages in the future. According to the plan, the drinking water supply will be restored gradually starting from 10:00 on August 4.

Is your makhalla also on the list of areas where water will be cut off? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your friends on Telegram or other social networks!