Too Many Defenders at Chelsea: Alonso Starts Major Clearout

Chelsea’s £52 million signing of Maxence Lacroix has strengthened the team’s defense, but it has also created a new problem. Following the arrival of the French player, the number of central defenders in the London club's first team has reached ten.

Xabi Alonso has openly stated that only four or five central defenders are enough for the new season. Simple math dictates that at least five, and possibly six, players in this position will need to leave the club before the transfer window closes.

Lacroix Arrives — Competition Intensifies Further

Chelsea signed Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace for a fee of approximately £52 million. The 26-year-old France international defender signed a contract running until 2032. He stands out for his pace, dominance in aerial duels, and ability to defend large spaces.

With the addition of Lacroix, Chelsea's list of players capable of playing in central defense looks as follows:

Player Status Maxence Lacroix New Signing Levi Colwill First-Team Contender Trevoh Chalobah Central Defender Aaron Anselmino Young Defender Axel Disasi Central Defender Benoît Badiashile Central Defender Wesley Fofana Central Defender Tosin Adarabioyo Central Defender Josh Acheampong Young Player Mamadou Sarr Central Defender

Alonso’s response was short and very clear:

"How many central defenders do we need? Four or five."

This means the coach plans to almost halve the current group of ten players.

Why Doesn't Chelsea Need Ten Defenders?

The Londoners finished 10th in the English Premier League last season, missing out on European competition for the 2026/27 campaign. As a result, the team's fixture schedule will be lighter compared to clubs participating in the Champions League, Europa League, or Conference League.

Chelsea will mainly participate in three domestic competitions:

English Premier League;

FA Cup;

League Cup.

In such a schedule, it is virtually impossible to give regular playing time to all ten central defenders. Especially if a large portion of the players consider themselves worthy of the starting lineup, discontent in the dressing room could arise.

Three or Four Defenders in Alonso’s Tactics?

Xabi Alonso often used a system consisting of three central defenders at Bayer Leverkusen. When in possession, his team organized attacks through a defensive trio, wingbacks, and a compact structure in the center.

However, the Spanish specialist also utilized a four-man defense system at Real Madrid. Premier League analysis notes that Alonso could switch between 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1 formations depending on the situation at Chelsea.

Even when playing constantly with three central defenders, five players are considered sufficient depth to:

form the main trio;

cover injuries or suspensions;

rotate in cup matches.

Who Might Leave the Team?

Alonso has not yet announced an official list of players to be sold. Therefore, it is too early to state the departure of any specific defender as a definitive fact.

However, rumors are circulating that offers for several central defenders will be considered following Lacroix's transfer, and some youngsters may be sent out on loan. Reports suggest Badiashile and Disasi could be put up for sale, there is interest in Chalobah from Italy, and a loan option is being considered for Mamadou Sarr. This information has not yet been fully confirmed by an official club statement.

The club faces three main options:

Selling a player completely when a ready offer arrives.

Loan out a young defender so they can get regular playing time. Part ways with players prone to injuries or earning high wages. Was Lacroix Bought for the Starting XI?

The £52 million transfer indicates that Lacroix was not brought in as a mere backup player. His pace could allow Alonso to push the defensive line higher up and control open space behind during opponent counterattacks.

The French player can operate in the center or on the right in a three-man defensive scheme. His partnership with Levi Colwill could also become one of the primary options for Alonso. However, the final hierarchy will be determined after preseason matches and training sessions.

A Bloated Squad Has Now Become Alonso’s Problem

In recent years, Chelsea has acquired many young players on long-term contracts. As a result, certain positions in the team have accumulated an excess of players rather than healthy competition.

From his very first days, Alonso has emphasized the need for a balanced squad, players of various ages, and healthy competition. The Spanish specialist has stated that he favors improving the team not by tearing it down completely, but by making the right decisions in specific positions.

The situation in central defense has become his first major test: Chelsea must successfully accommodate five or six players while building a strong and stable defensive line.

Lacroix's arrival has triggered a change much larger than just a new signing. The main intrigue now is who will be among the four or five defenders Alonso decides to keep.

In your opinion, which central defenders should Chelsea keep in the team?

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