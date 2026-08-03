Potential Return of Harry Kane to Tottenham Discussed

·23·Sport
Potential Return of Harry Kane to Tottenham Discussed

The future of England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has once again become the focal point of the football community. The opportunity to break the all-time Premier League goalscoring record and open appeals from fans are forcing the experienced forward to seriously consider the possibility of returning to his former club, according to Goal.com reports .

According to talkSPORT, famous presenter and Tottenham fan Majestic sent a unique message to Harry Kane on air. He apologized for past grievances and urged the player to return to the London club and further enrich his legacy. In the fan's opinion, the striker achieved his goals in Germany and should now return to his homeland.

Another Step Toward the Record

Harry Kane currently has 213 goals in the Premier League, sitting just 47 goals behind Alan Shearer's absolute record. During his 14 years with Tottenham, he managed to score 280 goals across all competitions, becoming the club's all-time top scorer. Should the striker return to the English championship, his chances of breaking Shearer's record are very high.

It is reported that the player's current contract with the German club runs until 2027. However, lingering interest from Barcelona and the approach of the final stages of his contract are intensifying transfer rumors. Nevertheless, the Bayern leadership remains confident about extending the contract with the experienced goalscorer, as he has already adapted well to Munich.

An Appealing Offer from Fans

According to the proposal voiced on talkSPORT, Tottenham is reportedly ready to pay an 81 million pound release clause and offer a weekly wage of 400 thousand pounds to bring the player back. Fans emphasized that he is a world-class star well worth this investment.

During the discussions, it was also noted that if Harry Kane returns to the Premier League, he could score over 20 goals in a single season and become not only a German champion, but also the greatest goalscorer of all time for Tottenham and the Premier League. While the player himself has not yet made an official statement on the matter, next summer's transfer window is expected to be very eventful.

Harry KaneTottenhamBayern MunichPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
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