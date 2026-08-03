Kerim Alajbegovic Expresses Pride in Joining Juventus

Bosnia and Herzegovina international winger Kerim Alajbegovic has officially become a Juventus player. Moving to the Turin giants from Bayer Leverkusen, the 18-year-old's transfer fee was €33 million excluding bonuses, with the total sum potentially reaching €40 million. This transfer has already caught the attention of Italian football fans and experts alike as the young forward aims to showcase his potential on the European stage. According to Goal.com, reports this.

According to ixbt.com and official club sources, the parties have signed a long-term five-year contract running until June 2031. Before arriving in Turin, Alajbegovic spent the previous season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. During his time at the Austrian club, he made 44 appearances, contributing 13 goals and 4 assists.

A new team and a new chapter in Italian football

Stepping onto the Allianz Stadium pitch, the young footballer shared his first impressions. According to him, playing for the Turin club and wearing this shirt is a tremendous honor. Commenting on his playing style, Alajbegovic emphasized that he enjoys playing with the ball, dribbling past opponents, taking shots, and creating opportunities to develop team attacks.

Born in Cologne, Germany, the talented youngster has already made 11 appearances for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, scoring 2 goals. These include matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Notably, in March of this year during the play-offs, Alajbegovic converted a decisive penalty as Bosnia eliminated Italy from the competition.

Future plans and lofty goals

Not hiding his readiness for Italian football and his pride in playing for the country's biggest club, the forward has set strict targets for himself. "I am ready to step onto the pitch and give my all. I need to adapt quickly and showcase my qualities right away," he said in an interview with the club's press service.

The player also remembered to give advice to his younger self. He particularly emphasized the importance of believing in oneself, as this belief is what drives a person to great heights. The Juventus management and coaching staff hope to make the most of the young player's potential and expect great results from his performances in Serie A.