The FIFA World Cup kicks off today

·55·Sport
The FIFA World Cup kicks off today

Today, June 11, the FIFA World Cup begins. The tournament's opening match will take place at the famous Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The game starts at 23:50 Tashkent time.

In the opening match, the host nation Mexico will face the South Africa national team. With this, Estadio Azteca will host a World Cup opening match for the third time in history.

During the ceremony, Shakira and Burna Boy will perform the official 2026 World Cup song, "Dai Dai". J Balvin and Tula will also participate in the show.

The 2026 World Cup will be the largest in history: 48 teams will participate, and 104 matches will be played. The final will take place on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The Uzbekistan national team will also participate in the World Cup for the first time. They are in Group K with Colombia, Portugal, and DR Congo. The first match starts on June 18 in Mexico City at 07:00 Tashkent time.

MexicoShakiraUzbekistanColombiaPortugal
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