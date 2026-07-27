Neighborly dispute turns into mass brawl in Samarkand

·96·Society
Neighborly dispute turns into mass brawl in Samarkand

A dispute between neighbors in the city of Samarkand escalated into a fight. As a result of the incident, a citizen was beaten by several people and sustained injuries.

According to the regional Department of Internal Affairs, the incident occurred on July 23 at around 20:10. Initially, a disagreement arose between J.G., born in 1991, and his neighbor U.A., born in 1974.

Shortly after, U.A.'s son, born in 1997, and two other acquaintances also intervened in the brawl. They struck J.G. repeatedly with their hands and feet, inflicting various bodily injuries upon him.

Pre-investigation measures were launched by law enforcement agencies on the very same day regarding the incident. The Investigation Department under the Samarkand City DIA initiated a criminal case under paragraph "b", part 2 of Article 277 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to hooliganism.

Preliminary investigation actions are currently ongoing regarding this case.

Samarkand
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