How high will Harry Kane set the England national team record?

Former England star Darren Anderton told GOAL that Harry Kane can still play at the top level for several more years. Currently the all-time top scorer for the "Three Lions" with 79 goals, the striker is expected to set an unreachable record for future generations. Having scored 80 seconds after coming off the bench in his 2015 debut against Lithuania, Kane has not looked back since. This is according to Goal.com reports.

Kane set a personal record in 2021 by scoring 16 goals for the national team in a single year. The winner of the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot continues to show consistency at the club level as well. He has already surpassed Wayne Rooney's 53-goal tally and is now aiming to join legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the 100-goal club.

According to Anderton, Kane's playing style will allow him to remain on the pitch for a long time. "He has never relied on being the fastest player in the world. Just like Teddy Sheringham, speed is not the most important aspect of his game. Therefore, the decline in pace with age will affect him less than other players. The fact that there is no suitable replacement for him yet also paves the way for him to play for a long time," says the former winger.

Over the years, Harry Kane has slightly changed his playing style. He is no longer just a "predator" inside the penalty area, but has become a universal striker who drops deep and actively participates in building attacks. According to Anderton, Kane embodies the traits of both Teddy Sheringham and Alan Shearer, as he can link up play and appear inside the box at the right moment to finish the attack.