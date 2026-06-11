How high will Harry Kane set the England national team record?

·41·Sport
How high will Harry Kane set the England national team record?

Former England star Darren Anderton told GOAL that Harry Kane can still play at the top level for several more years. Currently the all-time top scorer for the "Three Lions" with 79 goals, the striker is expected to set an unreachable record for future generations. Having scored 80 seconds after coming off the bench in his 2015 debut against Lithuania, Kane has not looked back since. This is according to Goal.com reports.

Kane set a personal record in 2021 by scoring 16 goals for the national team in a single year. The winner of the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot continues to show consistency at the club level as well. He has already surpassed Wayne Rooney's 53-goal tally and is now aiming to join legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the 100-goal club.

According to Anderton, Kane's playing style will allow him to remain on the pitch for a long time. "He has never relied on being the fastest player in the world. Just like Teddy Sheringham, speed is not the most important aspect of his game. Therefore, the decline in pace with age will affect him less than other players. The fact that there is no suitable replacement for him yet also paves the way for him to play for a long time," says the former winger.

Over the years, Harry Kane has slightly changed his playing style. He is no longer just a "predator" inside the penalty area, but has become a universal striker who drops deep and actively participates in building attacks. According to Anderton, Kane embodies the traits of both Teddy Sheringham and Alan Shearer, as he can link up play and appear inside the box at the right moment to finish the attack.

Harry KaneEnglandRecordFootballTop Scorer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Trent Alexander-Arnold could lose his starting spot at Real MadridTrent Alexander-Arnold could lose his starting spot at Real MadridToday, 10:35What must Bukayo Saka do to reach the level of Mohamed Salah?What must Bukayo Saka do to reach the level of Mohamed Salah?Today, 10:12Vincent Kompany achieves his goal: Bayern completes €65 million transferVincent Kompany achieves his goal: Bayern completes €65 million transferToday, 08:52The FIFA World Cup kicks off todayThe FIFA World Cup kicks off todayToday, 08:44Danny Murphy: Liam Rosenior is a huge risk for FulhamDanny Murphy: Liam Rosenior is a huge risk for FulhamToday, 08:18Penalty controversy in the England squad: What happened between Bellingham and Gordon?Penalty controversy in the England squad: What happened between Bellingham and Gordon?Today, 07:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team