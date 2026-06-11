David Seaman criticizes Manchester United and slights Fernandes

·17·Sport
David Seaman criticizes Manchester United and slights Fernandes

Arsenal legend David Seaman has delivered a harsh assessment of Manchester United's recent performances, noting that it is easy for Bruno Fernandes to stand out in a "poor" team. The former England goalkeeper believes the Player of the Year award should have gone to stars from champions Arsenal rather than the Manchester United captain. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Despite Manchester United struggling for much of the 2025-26 season, Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League record with 21 assists. His consistent play played a crucial role in the team rising to third in the table under Michael Carrick and securing a Champions League spot. As a result, the Portuguese midfielder was named Player of the Year and Playmaker of the Season.

However, Seaman did not rate these achievements highly. "Bruno played well, but Manchester United showed no quality at the start of the season. It is easy to stand out when the players around you are performing poorly. Players like David Raya, Declan Rice, and Gabriel achieved the title while the whole team was performing at an excellent level. I think the Player of the Year should be chosen from the winning team," said Seaman.

The former goalkeeper specifically praised the current generation at the Emirates Stadium, especially David Raya. According to Seaman, although goalkeepers are usually left out of individual awards, the Spaniard proved he deserved it with his crucial saves. He rated the goalkeeper's chances highly in the competition between Declan Rice and David Raya.

After a domestic campaign that ended with records, Bruno Fernandes now turns his attention to Portugal's participation in the World Cup. The Portuguese will face Curacao, Uzbekistan, and Colombia in the group stage.

Manchester UnitedArsenalBruno FernandesPremier LeagueFootball
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