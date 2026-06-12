Kazakhstani expert reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan's football success

The World Cup has kicked off, and the eyes of all Central Asian fans are fixed on the Uzbekistan national team, which is participating in the final stage of the tournament for the first time in history. The appearance of the "White Wolves" on this grand stage is sparking great interest not only in our country but also among the football community in neighboring nations.

Oljas Abrayev, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Professional Footballers' Association, shared his thoughts in an interview with journalists regarding the growth of the Uzbekistan national team in recent years, the reasons for their World Cup qualification, and their prospects in this debut tournament.

The 2026 World Cup is being held with 48 teams for the first time in history. This format has allowed several countries to reach the big stage. Among the tournament debutants are Jordan, Cape Verde, Curaçao, and the Uzbekistan national team.

The Uzbekistan national team has been drawn into Group K. Fabio Cannavaro's side will face strong opponents in the group stage, such as Portugal, Colombia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This quartet is not easy, but it represents a historic opportunity for our national team.

In Oljas Abrayev's opinion, Uzbekistan's qualification for the World Cup is no coincidence. He assessed this result as the logical outcome of systematic work, planned development, and the focus on infrastructure in the country's football over recent years.

“This is a completely legitimate result. Our neighbors have a development strategy, and they are following it consistently. All steps are aimed at systematic development in the country's football and seem logical and well-thought-out,” said Oljas Abrayev.

The expert emphasized that the development of football in Uzbekistan is not limited to the results of the national team. In recent years, special attention has been paid to infrastructure, youth football, new stadiums, and youth teams.

“These efforts are starting to pay off. Uzbekistan's youth teams are regularly achieving serious success on the international stage. For example, the U-17 and U-20 teams often participate in the final stages of World Cups,” he said.

Indeed, Uzbekistan's youth football has been showing itself in a positive light on the international stage in recent years. The results of teams of various age categories at the Asian and world levels have created a solid foundation for the national team. The success of today's senior team is also seen as a continuation of this long-term work.

Abrayev stated that the Uzbekistan Football Association has chosen the right direction for development. The focus on children's football, infrastructure, and the preparation system is yielding results today.

“The Uzbekistan Football Association focused on infrastructure and youth football as a foundation. Over the past few years, enough new stadiums have been built in the country, and special importance is being given to the development of children's football,” the expert said.

The Kazakhstani expert also touched upon objective factors. In his opinion, Uzbekistan's climate is favorable for football development. The ability to train on natural pitches throughout the year has a positive impact on the formation of young players.

“Uzbekistan's climate allows for football training on natural pitches all year round. The fact that young players are moving to leagues with strong competition also has a positive impact on football development. Systematization is the path to success,” believes Abrayev.

There is truth in this opinion. Today, Uzbek players are proving themselves in Europe, Asia, and other strong leagues. The international experience of players like Abdukodir Khusanov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Eldor Shomurodov, and Oston Urunov serves as an important factor in raising the level of the national team.

Abrayev specifically highlighted the work of Ravshan Irmatov, the First Vice-President of the Uzbekistan Football Association. In his view, Irmatov's experience, knowledge, and managerial potential play a major role in the current results of Uzbek football.

“Ravshan Irmatov also has a huge contribution to these achievements. Ravshan Sayfiddinovich is a manager with great experience and deep knowledge of football. He has proven himself to be a knowledgeable and highly qualified specialist,” said the Chairman of the Kazakhstan Professional Footballers' Association.

The most important stage is now beginning for the Uzbekistan national team. Qualification has been achieved, history has been written, but the real tests at the World Cup are still ahead. The team will play against very strong opponents in the group, and maximum concentration will be required in every match.

The "White Wolves" will play their first match at the World Cup on June 18 at 7:00 AM Tashkent time against Colombia. Led by Luis Díaz and James Rodríguez, the South Americans are well-known as a team that plays technical and fast-paced football.

In the second round, on June 23 at 10:00 PM, Uzbekistan will test their strength against Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. This match will certainly be of particular interest to fans. The final group match will be held on June 28 at 4:30 AM against the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The thoughts of the Kazakhstani expert show that serious attention is being paid to Uzbek football in neighboring countries as well. Most importantly, it is emphasized that this success is not a coincidence, but the result of years of systematic work.

Now, our national team faces a new task — to show their worth at the World Cup. Uzbekistan has reached the World Cup for the first time, but they did not arrive on this stage by accident. This path was traveled with hard work, planning, patience, and belief in football.

Fans are waiting for one thing: an Uzbekistan national team that fights until the end on the pitch, defends the nation's honor with dignity, and brings pride to all of Central Asia.