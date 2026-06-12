Masharipov participates in the official FIFA World Cup 2026 photoshoot with the national team

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Masharipov participates in the official FIFA World Cup 2026 photoshoot with the national team

There are only a few moments left until the exciting and historic days of the 2026 FIFA World Cup begin across the ocean. While all Uzbek fans are waiting for our national team's debut match with great hope and excitement, very pleasant and uplifting news has arrived from our representatives' camp. In recent days, various worrying rumors had been circulating regarding the health and participation of our national team's true leader and skilled midfielder, Jaloliddin Masharipov, in the World Cup. There were even cold reports that the experienced player might be dropped from the final squad due to an unexpected injury.

According to insider information, our skilled winger had developed back pain and a serious issue. However, this unpleasant news did not keep our fans worried for long.

The number 10 is in the squad and ready for the fight!

The good news for our fans is that, despite the concerns, Jaloliddin Masharipov is currently in the USA with our national team members and continues to train. He is not only in the squad but also actively participated in the official media day and photoshoot organized by FIFA. Our skilled player, in his traditional and favorite number 10 national jersey, posed with a smile in the studios across the ocean. This indicates his readiness to boost team morale and prepare for the upcoming intense matches.

Renowned sports commentator Davron Fayziev shared exclusive photos via his official Telegram channel, delivering the good news to fans. The presence of our leader in the squad will undoubtedly boost the morale and strength of the 'White Wolves'.

It is worth noting that the Uzbekistan national team, participating in the final stage of the World Cup for the first time in history, will play its debut group stage match against one of the strongest and most famous South American representatives — the Colombia national team. This historic match, which our entire country is eagerly awaiting, will take place on June 18 at 07:00 Tashkent time We wish our boys victory, along with millions of our compatriots who will be glued to their screens!

Follow the latest details on Jaloliddin Masharipov's health, the hottest news from our national team's camp in the USA, and all the fast, exclusive World Cup updates with us on Zamin!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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