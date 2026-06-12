Atletico Madrid begins negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain star

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Atletico Madrid begins negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain star

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in as a primary target to increase creativity in the squad. The South Korean international is reportedly open to a return to Spain, and the Parisian club is prepared to let him go for an offer of 35 million euros. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to ESPN, Atletico Madrid considers strengthening the midfield a top priority for the summer transfer window. Although Lee Kang-in is currently participating in the World Cup qualifiers with his national team, his representatives remain in contact with the La Liga club. Simeone highly values the 25-year-old's technical skills and versatility on the pitch.

The Paris Saint-Germain management aims to make a significant profit from this transfer. They purchased the player from Mallorca three years ago for 20 million euros. Although Lee Kang-in's contract in Paris has two years remaining, his future has been in doubt after he failed to secure a starting spot in key Champions League matches last season.

If this transfer goes through, Paris Saint-Germain is considering Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche as a replacement. Atletico Madrid is expected to submit an official bid soon and accelerate negotiations. This transfer could be a crucial reinforcement for Simeone's team ahead of the new season.

Atletico MadridParis Saint-GermainTransfersLa LigaLee Kang-in
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