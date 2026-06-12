Thibaut Courtois opens up about his relationship with Jose Mourinho

Thibaut Courtois, the skilled goalkeeper for Real Madrid and the Belgium national team, recently shared interesting memories about his relationship with the legendary coach Jose Mourinho, who has taken charge of the 'Royal Club'. As is known, these two famous football figures previously worked together at Chelsea in London, achieving many victories.

The experienced goalkeeper noted that working with the coach nicknamed 'The Special One' was not always easy, but this method only benefited him. 'There were sometimes serious debates and arguments between us,' the Belgian goalkeeper began with a smile.

The coach's unique 'motivation' method

Courtois recalled a vivid example from his time playing for the London club:

'Once, he left me on the bench for an important match against Everton, not including me in the starting lineup. The reason was simple — in the previous match against Aston Villa, I had made mistakes in clearing two dangerous balls sent into the penalty area from the wings. This was Jose's unique psychological method to 'motivate' me mentally and ensure I got back on track.'

However, such strictness soon bore fruit. Thibaut says that just a week later, in the next match against West Ham, he returned to the goal and made excellent saves, rescuing his team from inevitable goals in 5-6 highly dangerous and decisive situations.

Through the analytical table below, you can see the tactical connection between Jose Mourinho and his new student at Real Madrid during their Chelsea era:

Event Coach's decision Main goal Player's reaction Final result Mistake in the match against Aston Villa Bench in the next game Mental 'wake-up call' Correct understanding of the mistake 5-6 super saves in the game against West Ham

Honesty is the key to strong relationships

Prestigious AS In an interview with the publication, Courtois highlighted the most important aspect of the Portuguese specialist's character. 'Mourinho is a brave coach who never beats around the bush and says exactly what he thinks to your face. I have the same character. Perhaps that is why we have always understood each other well, and our relationship has always remained very sincere and strong,' the Madrid club goalkeeper concluded.

Now, these two strong personalities have reunited in Madrid under the Real Madrid banner. It will be very interesting for all football fans to see what new victories their collaboration will bring to the team.

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