Rodri is ready to trade his Ballon d'Or for a World Cup trophy

·31·Sport
Rodri is ready to trade his Ballon d'Or for a World Cup trophy

Currently, the world's eyes are fixed on the pitches of North America as the historic and magnificent 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its most intense phase. Amidst this excitement, Manchester City and Spain national team midfield maestro Rodri has made a sincere and bold statement that has shaken the football world. Recognized as one of the best midfielders on the planet, the star player announced that he is ready to sacrifice his most prestigious individual award for collective success.

Fans will remember well that this talented player was named the world's best in 2024, winning the highest individual honor in football — the Ballon d'Or.

The star player's heartfelt words

The most influential and reliable sports journalist in the football world, insider Fabrizio Romano, shared the following emotional words from the Spanish star via his social media channels:

“If I had the opportunity, I would trade my Ballon d'Or for a World Cup trophy without hesitation. Because defending the honor of your country and being the best in the world is superior to any individual award.”

Rodri's statement once again proved what a true team player he is and that the success of the national team is sacred to him above all else.

A historic global football festival

This year's World Cup has become the largest football festival in human history in terms of scale and format. For the first time, the world's 48 strongest national teams are competing for the top prize. While the three host nations—the United States, Canada, and Mexico—qualified automatically, all other contenders earned their spots through grueling intercontinental qualifying stages.

Expert commentary: According to football analysts, the Spain national team, led by Rodri, is one of the main favorites for the title in this tournament. However, in the new 48-team format, surprises and sensations are naturally expected.

Whether this legendary midfielder's dream comes true and he adds the world's most prestigious trophy to his collection, we will find out together in the coming weeks.

Follow the intense matches, heated goals, unexpected results, and the most exclusive news from the world of sports every second of the World Cup here on Zamin!

RodriManchester CitySpainFabrizio RomanoFIFA World Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

City submits bid for Chelsea defender to strengthen defenseCity submits bid for Chelsea defender to strengthen defenseToday, 11:10Josko Gvardiol halts contract talks with City due to Real Madrid interestJosko Gvardiol halts contract talks with City due to Real Madrid interestToday, 11:01Miroslav Koubek comments on the defeat against South KoreaMiroslav Koubek comments on the defeat against South KoreaToday, 10:52Dani Carvajal could move to Como: Fabregas targets Real Madrid starsDani Carvajal could move to Como: Fabregas targets Real Madrid starsToday, 10:50World Cup Prize Money: Who Gets How Much?World Cup Prize Money: Who Gets How Much?Today, 10:41Ousmane Dembélé calls criticism of Kylian Mbappé unfairOusmane Dembélé calls criticism of Kylian Mbappé unfairToday, 10:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team