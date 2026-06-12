Currently, the world's eyes are fixed on the pitches of North America as the historic and magnificent 2026 FIFA World Cup enters its most intense phase. Amidst this excitement, Manchester City and Spain national team midfield maestro Rodri has made a sincere and bold statement that has shaken the football world. Recognized as one of the best midfielders on the planet, the star player announced that he is ready to sacrifice his most prestigious individual award for collective success.

Fans will remember well that this talented player was named the world's best in 2024, winning the highest individual honor in football — the Ballon d'Or.

The star player's heartfelt words

The most influential and reliable sports journalist in the football world, insider Fabrizio Romano, shared the following emotional words from the Spanish star via his social media channels:

“If I had the opportunity, I would trade my Ballon d'Or for a World Cup trophy without hesitation. Because defending the honor of your country and being the best in the world is superior to any individual award.”

Rodri's statement once again proved what a true team player he is and that the success of the national team is sacred to him above all else.

A historic global football festival

This year's World Cup has become the largest football festival in human history in terms of scale and format. For the first time, the world's 48 strongest national teams are competing for the top prize. While the three host nations—the United States, Canada, and Mexico—qualified automatically, all other contenders earned their spots through grueling intercontinental qualifying stages.

Expert commentary: According to football analysts, the Spain national team, led by Rodri, is one of the main favorites for the title in this tournament. However, in the new 48-team format, surprises and sensations are naturally expected.

Whether this legendary midfielder's dream comes true and he adds the world's most prestigious trophy to his collection, we will find out together in the coming weeks.

Follow the intense matches, heated goals, unexpected results, and the most exclusive news from the world of sports every second of the World Cup here on Zamin!