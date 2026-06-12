Ousmane Dembélé calls criticism of Kylian Mbappé unfair

PSG forward Ousmane Dembélé emphasized that the noise and criticism surrounding his France teammate Kylian Mbappé have become excessive. According to him, the pressure placed on the global football star often goes beyond sporting boundaries. This is reported by Goal.com .

Over the past year, Mbappé has remained one of the most discussed figures due to both his performances on the pitch and his personal life. In an interview with Marca, Dembélé expressed his dissatisfaction that every move the striker makes, even minor details, is exaggerated by the media.

"They are being very unfair to him. The criticism has gone beyond the norm because Kylian is such a great player. I have known him for a long time, and he is a great person off the pitch as well. Sometimes they criticize him too harshly just because he is Kylian Mbappé," said Dembélé.

The winger criticized the fact that even minor details, such as how Mbappé dresses or ties his shoelaces, are turned into major topics. In his opinion, people forget that Mbappé is also a normal human being and, despite his extraordinary talent, should not be under constant pressure.

Despite external pressure, Mbappé's reputation in the France national team dressing room remains high. Dembélé highlighted his important role and leadership qualities within the team: "He gets along very well with us. He is our captain, our leader, and the most important player on our team."