World Cup Prize Money: Who Gets How Much?

·32·Sport
World Cup Prize Money: Who Gets How Much?

A total prize pool of $871 million will be distributed among the participants of this year's World Cup. FIFA has officially announced this. This figure is being recorded as one of the largest prize funds in the tournament's history.

The 2026 World Cup will be one of the largest competitions in history, not only in terms of the number of participating national teams and matches but also in terms of prize money. Due to the new format, even teams that exit after the group stage will receive a significant amount of funds.

According to reports, each national team participating in the World Cup will receive at least $12.5 million in prize money. This figure is significantly higher compared to the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar. At that time, teams eliminated in the group stage earned approximately $9 million.

As results improve during the competition, the prize amount also increases. Teams that advance to the Round of 32 will receive $14.5 million, those reaching the Round of 16 will get $18.5 million, and quarter-finalists will be awarded $22.5 million.

The team that finishes in fourth place will receive $30.5 million in prize money, while the bronze medal winner will receive $32.5 million.

The two teams that reach the final will compete for the biggest prizes. The runner-up will be awarded $36.5 million, while the World Cup winner will take home a record-breaking $53.5 million in prize money.

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