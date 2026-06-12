Josko Gvardiol halts contract talks with City due to Real Madrid interest

·1·Sport
Josko Gvardiol halts contract talks with City due to Real Madrid interest

The summer transfer winds are blowing stronger across European pitches. The next sensational and intriguing saga is unfolding between English and Spanish giants. After intense battles in April and May, the focus has shifted to strengthening squads. Currently, Manchester City and Croatian national team defensive leader Josko Gvardiol has temporarily frozen contract extension negotiations with his current club. The prestigious Spanish AS publication reports that the Croatian star's sudden decision was caused by serious interest from Real Madrid.

The new head coach of the Madrid side, the legendary José Mourinho, sees this talented 24-year-old defender as the ideal and primary candidate to bolster the 'Royal Club's' defense.

Versatility that attracts the coach

The experienced Portuguese specialist is particularly impressed by Gvardiol's versatility on the pitch, i.e., his tactical flexibility. According to Mourinho's plan, the Croatian footballer can perform at an equally high and reliable level both as a central defender and as a left-back. This would allow Real Madrid to address several defensive weak points simultaneously.

However, the Manchester City board had offered him a new deal with much more favorable terms to avoid losing their star. Although the player's current contract runs until the summer of 2028, the 'Citizens' value him as one of the most important links in the club's long-term future.

You can familiarize yourself with the transfer situation surrounding Gvardiol and the impact of internal changes at the clubs in the table below:

Player's Club

Contract Duration

Main Suitor

Factor influencing transfer

Player's strength

Manchester City

Until summer 2028

Real Madrid

Departure of Pep Guardiola

Plays both centrally and on the left flank

Purchase price (2023)

90 million euros

José Mourinho factor

Arrival of Enzo Maresca

High physical and tactical preparation

Gvardiol's departure could change the situation

Nevertheless, Josko Gvardiol himself is in no hurry to make a final decision and is carefully studying the overtures from Madrid. He is fully aware that José Mourinho personally wants to see him in his team, and for this reason, he is stalling to make a final decision.

Expert commentary: The publication notes that completing this transfer will not be easy for the Madrid giant, as Manchester City does not easily let go of its leaders. However, a major era recently ended at the club — head coach Pep Guardiola left, and Enzo Maresca took over. These internal changes and the new tactical system could significantly influence the player's future decision.

Recall that the talented defender has been defending the colors of Manchester City since 2023. At that time, Manchester City bought him from the German club RB Leipzig for a record 90 million euros fee.

Follow the hottest transfers in European football, José Mourinho's first revolutionary moves at Real Madrid, and exclusive sports news with us on Zamin pages!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Miroslav Koubek comments on the defeat against South KoreaMiroslav Koubek comments on the defeat against South KoreaToday, 10:52Dani Carvajal could move to Como: Fabregas targets Real Madrid starsDani Carvajal could move to Como: Fabregas targets Real Madrid starsToday, 10:50World Cup Prize Money: Who Gets How Much?World Cup Prize Money: Who Gets How Much?Today, 10:41Ousmane Dembélé calls criticism of Kylian Mbappé unfairOusmane Dembélé calls criticism of Kylian Mbappé unfairToday, 10:11Sidney Cabral believes they can put up a worthy fight against SpainSidney Cabral believes they can put up a worthy fight against SpainToday, 10:05Rodri is ready to trade his Ballon d'Or for a World Cup trophyRodri is ready to trade his Ballon d'Or for a World Cup trophyToday, 09:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team