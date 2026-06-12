Josko Gvardiol halts contract talks with City due to Real Madrid interest

The summer transfer winds are blowing stronger across European pitches. The next sensational and intriguing saga is unfolding between English and Spanish giants. After intense battles in April and May, the focus has shifted to strengthening squads. Currently, Manchester City and Croatian national team defensive leader Josko Gvardiol has temporarily frozen contract extension negotiations with his current club. The prestigious Spanish AS publication reports that the Croatian star's sudden decision was caused by serious interest from Real Madrid.

The new head coach of the Madrid side, the legendary José Mourinho, sees this talented 24-year-old defender as the ideal and primary candidate to bolster the 'Royal Club's' defense.

Versatility that attracts the coach

The experienced Portuguese specialist is particularly impressed by Gvardiol's versatility on the pitch, i.e., his tactical flexibility. According to Mourinho's plan, the Croatian footballer can perform at an equally high and reliable level both as a central defender and as a left-back. This would allow Real Madrid to address several defensive weak points simultaneously.

However, the Manchester City board had offered him a new deal with much more favorable terms to avoid losing their star. Although the player's current contract runs until the summer of 2028, the 'Citizens' value him as one of the most important links in the club's long-term future.

You can familiarize yourself with the transfer situation surrounding Gvardiol and the impact of internal changes at the clubs in the table below:

Player's Club Contract Duration Main Suitor Factor influencing transfer Player's strength Manchester City Until summer 2028 Real Madrid Departure of Pep Guardiola Plays both centrally and on the left flank Purchase price (2023) 90 million euros José Mourinho factor Arrival of Enzo Maresca High physical and tactical preparation

Gvardiol's departure could change the situation

Nevertheless, Josko Gvardiol himself is in no hurry to make a final decision and is carefully studying the overtures from Madrid. He is fully aware that José Mourinho personally wants to see him in his team, and for this reason, he is stalling to make a final decision.

Expert commentary: The publication notes that completing this transfer will not be easy for the Madrid giant, as Manchester City does not easily let go of its leaders. However, a major era recently ended at the club — head coach Pep Guardiola left, and Enzo Maresca took over. These internal changes and the new tactical system could significantly influence the player's future decision.

Recall that the talented defender has been defending the colors of Manchester City since 2023. At that time, Manchester City bought him from the German club RB Leipzig for a record 90 million euros fee.

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