Chicago Fire working on the transfers of Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka

·29·Sport
Chicago Fire working on the transfers of Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka

MLS side Chicago Fire is planning to make a real splash in the summer transfer window. The US club is currently in negotiations with former Bayern stars Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka. The Polish striker, whose contract with Barcelona is nearing its end, has already visited Chicago to inspect the club's infrastructure, according to Goal.com reports.

According to The Athletic, 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski is interested in continuing his career overseas, though he also has serious offers from Saudi Arabian clubs. The situation with Leon Goretzka is slightly more complex. The German national team player is currently under Julian Nagelsmann and is being pursued by several European giants.

Chicago Fire head coach Gregg Berhalter wants to strengthen the team's attacking line, but squad building could prove difficult. The team's main striker, Hugo Cuypers, has scored 13 goals this season and was called up to the MLS All-Star game. Given that Berhalter typically plays with a single center-forward, fielding both Robert Lewandowski and Cuypers simultaneously could create tactical challenges.

Furthermore, MLS rules limit the number of "Designated Player" (DP) slots. If Chicago Fire wants to sign both stars, one of them would have to agree to a standard contract that fits within salary cap restrictions. Previously, Thomas Müller joined the Vancouver Whitecaps under similar terms.

MLSRobert LewandowskiLeon GoretzkaChicago FireTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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