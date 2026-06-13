City abandons £120 million bid for Elliot Anderson

·40·Sport
City abandons £120 million bid for Elliot Anderson

As the transfer market heats up on European pitches, the battle between giant clubs is reaching its peak. Currently, the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, are on the verge of completely abandoning their primary summer transfer target: Nottingham Forest's talented midfielder, Elliot Anderson. This was reported by the famous British Daily Mirror citing its reliable sources.

It turns out that the Manchester club has made two official bids for the 23-year-old, highly-rated by the 'City' scouts, but both attempts were unsuccessful.

A record in English football history rejected

The second official bid sent by the Manchester City board could have changed not only the club but the entire history of English football. The total value of this offer, which surprised both Parisian and local investors, was exactly £120 million consisting of:

  • Guaranteed fixed fee: £100 million

  • Additional bonuses: £20 million

  • Nottingham Forest's new demand: At least £130 million

If this deal had gone through, Anderson would have set an absolute record as the most expensive domestic transfer in British sports history. However, Nottingham Forest owner, the well-known Greek billionaire Evangelos Marinakis, deemed even this massive sum insufficient and blocked the transfer. Reports suggest the club will not let their star go for less than £130 million.

You can familiarize yourself with this sensational transfer saga and Manchester City's new backup plans through the analytical table below:

Transfer target

Current club

Record bid by City

Final decision of the bidding club

Alternative option (New target)

Elliot Anderson (Midfielder)

Nottingham Forest

£120 million (Rejected)

Terminate negotiations

Sandro Tonali (Newcastle)

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak's firm stance and the Tonali option

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak intervened directly in the situation. In the club leader's view, the young midfielder's current market value is not that high, and the team does not want to spend excessive funds unreasonably on one player. Therefore, 'The Citizens' have officially stopped the pursuit of Anderson and will focus on other candidates who are more financially viable and experienced.

Insider information: The Italian star of Newcastle, Sandro Tonali has appeared as the number one alternative on Manchester City's transfer list. Maresca highly values Tonali's playing style and considers him the ideal candidate to replace Anderson.

Follow the hottest transfer battles on European pitches, Manchester City's new signings, and exclusive world football news with us on Zamin pages!

Manchester CityElliot AndersonNottingham ForestEvangelos MarinakisDaily Mirror
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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