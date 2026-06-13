Theft at England training camp: Kane and Bellingham's boots stolen

England's World Cup preparations have been thrown into chaos following an unexpected incident. Official team equipment was stolen while being transported for the squad led by Thomas Tuchel. It has been revealed that the stolen items include the match boots of star players Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. This is reported by Goal.com .

The theft occurred during the transit from the West Palm Beach camp in Florida to the Swope Soccer Village base in Missouri. According to reports, the team is left with only one ball for training sessions. The Football Association has launched an urgent investigation into the matter. Security officials suspect that some of the logistics drivers may be complicit in the theft.

According to the Daily Mail, the stolen inventory was not limited to footwear. High-tech analysis equipment, tactical boards, and even medical massage tables were taken. This situation has severely disrupted the coaching staff's plans just days before the tournament's opening match.

Under Thomas Tuchel, England had recorded excellent results, finishing the qualifying stage with eight consecutive wins and eight clean sheets. Although Harry Kane, who scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich during the season, arrived at the base in top form, he and his teammates are now forced to focus on off-field problems.

The England national team begins the tournament on Wednesday with a match against Croatia. Still remembering the pain of the 2018 semi-final defeat, the team must quickly regain focus and replace the lost equipment to successfully navigate the group stage.