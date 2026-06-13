Srečko Katanec urges Uzbekistan fans to manage expectations

·35·Sport
Srečko Katanec urges Uzbekistan fans to manage expectations

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament the entire nation is eagerly awaiting, former Uzbekistan national team head coach and renowned Slovenian expert Srečko Katanec has sent a heartfelt message to our fans. As is known, the experienced coach led the 'White Wolves' until January 2025, laying a solid foundation for the team to secure a historic qualification for the world championship. Although he was forced to step down due to health issues, Katanec remains a figure of great respect among the football community and millions of fans in our country.

In his message, the experienced Slovenian expert called on our compatriots not to put excessive pressure on the players and to realistically assess the tournament's status.

“Do not expect extraordinary results from the team”

Srečko Katanec emphasized that for a debutant team, defeating world giants in their first attempt is a very difficult task according to the laws of football:

“I want to tell the people of Uzbekistan and our wonderful fans one important thing: do not demand immediate massive victories or extremely high results from the national team at this World Cup. Because it is extremely difficult for a team participating in such a top-tier global tournament for the first time to achieve significant success.

This is a major football project, a long-term process, and an integral part of the development of national football. As a former coach, I ask you only one thing: enjoy every second and moment of this historic competition with all your heart.”

According to the Slovenian expert, competing for a playoff spot in Group K against the powerful Colombia, world giant Portugal, and the physically demanding DR Congo will not be easy. Therefore, Uzbekistan's participation in its first World Cup should be cherished as a grand celebration.

Current head coach of the national team

Host city for preparation

Key player in the spotlight

Our opponents in the group stage

Head coach's main motto

Fabio Cannavaro (Italy)

Atlanta (USA)

Jaloliddin Masharipov (recovering from injury)

Colombia, Portugal, DR Congo

“Overcome fear and play like warriors”

Latest news from Cannavaro's camp and the warriors' spirit

At this moment, the Uzbekistan national team, led by legendary Italian expert Fabio Cannavaro, is conducting final technical and tactical preparations in Atlanta, USA, for the crucial opening match against Colombia. A slight concern for the coaching staff is the recovery status of team captain and leader Jaloliddin Masharipov. Doctors are doing everything possible to prepare our experienced midfielder for the debut match.

For his part, Fabio Cannavaro is mentally preparing his players solely for victory and expects fearless football from them on the pitch.

Cannavaro's promise to the fans: “This is the first and unforgettable World Cup in our history. We have no extra pressure or anything to lose. I asked my boys to completely forget any fear or anxiety when they step onto the pitch. During the 90 minutes on the green grass, we must fight like true warriors and lions for our people!”

We wish our national team great success in this historic step on US soil. As Srečko Katanec said, it is time to be proud and enjoy every second of this great football festival!

Follow Uzbekistan's training in Atlanta for the 2026 World Cup, Cannavaro's tactical secrets, and exclusive football news with us on Zamin!

Srečko KatanecUzbekistanFIFA World CupSloveniaPortugal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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