Kaka reveals the reasons for his failure at Real Madrid

Legendary Brazilian footballer Kaka has opened up about his difficult four-year spell at Real Madrid. Although the former Ballon d'Or winner arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu with high expectations, he could not replicate the world-class form he showed at AC Milan in Spain. Kaka moved to Madrid in 2009, but his tenure was remembered more for injuries and misunderstandings than for trophies. This is reported by Goal.com .

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's podcast, Kaka touched upon the fans' attitude toward him. "My time at Real Madrid was complicated. If you look at the worst transfers in the club's history, I am right there at the top with Eden Hazard. It is a bitter truth, but I understand it," said the 44-year-old former midfielder.

Kaka cited two main factors for his failure: injuries and the decisions of manager Jose Mourinho. Jose Mourinho, who joined the team in 2010, preferred physical and fast-paced football. Kaka noted that he had to compete for his position against stars like Mesut Ozil, Angel Di Maria, and Karim Benzema, and the coach often chose others.

Nevertheless, Kaka said he had an excellent relationship with team leader Cristiano Ronaldo. The Brazilian star praised his Portuguese teammate's work ethic: "I played with Cristiano Ronaldo for four years. He is an incredible person and teammate. His passion for setting records and scoring goals is amazing. He solved many problems for us and was a true source of inspiration for me."

Kaka made a total of 120 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 29 goals. Although he won the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey, he could not return to his peak form due to injuries and returned to AC Milan in 2013.