Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham's boots stolen ahead of World Cup

Police in Missouri, USA, have arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing England national team equipment ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This unexpected incident has caused serious problems for the team led by Thomas Tuchel before their opening match of the tournament against Croatia. This is reported by Goal.com .

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the targeting of a vehicle transporting England's equipment. The theft occurred while the gear was being moved to the 'Three Lions' tournament base. According to police, the two suspects will remain in custody until the investigation is concluded.

The scale of the theft has caused great concern in the England camp, especially as the loss of personal equipment belonging to team leaders complicates the situation. Reports suggest that the stolen items include custom-made football boots for captain Harry Kane and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. In modern football, boots are highly personalized for a player's comfort and performance.

In addition to the footwear, the thieves also took a large number of official match balls and training equipment. Some sources even claim that after this security breach, the team is left with only one official ball. Important recovery equipment, such as tactical analysis tools and massage tables, has also been lost.

The team administration is currently taking urgent measures to replace the lost equipment in Kansas City. The England team had moved from their West Palm Beach, Florida camp to the Swope Soccer Village base. The losses were discovered on Friday evening while the cargo was being unloaded.