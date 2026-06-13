Ruben Amorim expected to become AC Milan head coach

·1·Sport
Ruben Amorim expected to become AC Milan head coach

The AC Milan board has identified Ruben Amorim as the primary candidate for the head coach position following new negotiations with the former Manchester United manager. The Portuguese tactician has moved ahead of other candidates to lead a new tactical era at the San Siro. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan has offered Amorim a two-year contract with an option to extend for an additional season. Club owner Gerry Cardinale intends to ensure stability within the team following last season's disappointments. Changes in plans regarding Ralf Rangnick have allowed the club hierarchy to focus more on Amorim.

The chances of Oliver Glasner, previously seen as the favorite, have dropped significantly. Following the decrease in Rangnick's influence on the club's technical direction, Glasner, who was his recommendation, has fallen down the list. The Milan board now prefers a tactical approach based on an aggressive style of play, a high defensive line, and quick ball recovery.

In addition to Amorim, Matthias Jaissle is also among the candidates, but the €6 million release clause in his contract with Al-Ahli could pose a financial challenge for Milan. The option of Alvaro Arbeloa, who has parted ways with Real Madrid, is also being considered.

Ruben Amorim was on Milan's radar two years ago, but the club chose Paulo Fonseca at that time. Now, the Portuguese coach may have the opportunity to prove himself in Serie A and restore his reputation following a difficult spell in England.

AC MilanRuben AmorimSerie ATransfersFootball
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